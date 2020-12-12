Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.79.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

