Compass Point Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $140.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

SBNY opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

