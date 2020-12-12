Comparing OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OriginClear and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -125.91% -45.90% 968.62% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $3.59 million 0.70 -$27.47 million N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 706.86 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OriginClear.

Summary

OriginClear beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, the company offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and wastewater treatment products. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

