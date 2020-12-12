Comparing Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) & FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heyu Biological Technology and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.8, indicating that its stock price is 680% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and FSD Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 68.40 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A FSD Pharma $190,000.00 118.20 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.31

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FSD Pharma.

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

