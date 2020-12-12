Comparing Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -14.74% -4.80% -1.01% Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53%

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azure Power Global and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $171.90 million 9.28 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -70.68 Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 6.03 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -308.70

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azure Power Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Azure Power Global and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Clearway Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus target price of $31.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.48%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.78%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Azure Power Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

