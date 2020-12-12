Coloplast A/S’s (CLPBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Coloplast A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CLPBY stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2791 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

