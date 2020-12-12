Colony Group LLC Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $863.45.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $940.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $973.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.30. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,732 shares of company stock worth $66,711,183 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.