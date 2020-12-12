Colony Group LLC Sells 901 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $152.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $170.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,433 shares of company stock worth $1,235,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

