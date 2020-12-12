Colony Group LLC Sells 418 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

