Colony Group LLC Sells 346 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $419.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.39. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $437.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

