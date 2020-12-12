Colony Group LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.