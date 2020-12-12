Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $491.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.40. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $516.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

