Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,473 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

