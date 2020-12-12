Colony Group LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $450.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $413.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.44. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $452.76. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,029. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

