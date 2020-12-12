Colony Group LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 110.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 25.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of RGLD opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

