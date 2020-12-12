Colony Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

