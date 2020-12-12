Colony Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a market cap of $415.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock worth $557,550,401. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

