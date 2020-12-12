Colony Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,125,000 after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after buying an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after buying an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.