Colony Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

