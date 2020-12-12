Colony Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,741,000.

IGSB stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.

