Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 730,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 538,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

NYSE:STL opened at $17.04 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

