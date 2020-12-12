Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 6.97% of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

