Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

