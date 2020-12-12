Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,950 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $255.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.98. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

