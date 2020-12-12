Colony Group LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 483.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 330.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $88.06 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

