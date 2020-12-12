Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $63,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.93. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

