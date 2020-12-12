Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $375.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.04.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $330.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -287.71 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $331.87.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,172.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,149,211 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $2,289,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.