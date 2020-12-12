Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prysmian from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prysmian currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

