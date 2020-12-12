Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Eurofins Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ERRFY opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

