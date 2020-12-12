Chubb (NYSE:CB) Raised to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $138.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.95.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,352 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,666. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chubb by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 974,209 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $83,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

