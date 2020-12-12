Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LDSVF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $8,850.60 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $6,428.00 and a 1 year high of $9,050.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8,433.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,273.46.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

