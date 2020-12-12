Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 152 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.49 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.63 and a 200 day moving average of $202.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of -199.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.21.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,078 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

