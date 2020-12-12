Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.20.

