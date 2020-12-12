Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $511,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

