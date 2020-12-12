Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 186 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $639,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,459 shares of company stock valued at $53,588,348. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $342.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

