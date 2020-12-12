Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of FISV opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

