Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 64 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of DexCom by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $347.71 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $2,000,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,385 shares of company stock worth $17,699,160. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.37.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

