Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after buying an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,808,000 after acquiring an additional 185,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,358 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $383.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.84 and its 200 day moving average is $392.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cowen upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

In other news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

