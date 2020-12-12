Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

