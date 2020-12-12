Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

