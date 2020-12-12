Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CPCAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

CPCAY stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

