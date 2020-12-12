Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $39,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 469,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,513,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,969,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

