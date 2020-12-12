Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 271,885 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,023 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 271,885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 14.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,342,825. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.