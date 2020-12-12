Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 25,201 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,746 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

