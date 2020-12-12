Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after buying an additional 352,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 319,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,931,000 after acquiring an additional 174,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

