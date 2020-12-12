Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 837 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $249.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $269.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.23 and a 200-day moving average of $235.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

