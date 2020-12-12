Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 598 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $232.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $242.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

