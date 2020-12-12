Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $383.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.32. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

