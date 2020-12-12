Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.41 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.86.

Shares of GWW opened at $403.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

