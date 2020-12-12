Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $239.99 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

